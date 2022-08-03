Amitabh Bachchan applauds the team members of Kaun Banega Crorepati; Says 'The show happens because of them'

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has always been amongst the most popular reality shows on the Television screens. After 13 successful seasons, this quiz show is coming back with its 14th season and is all set to air on the television screens soon. This general knowledge-based show offers an opportunity for the common people to win a huge amount as a cash prize. The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will also see the special appearances of well-known personalities from different walks of life and celebrities.

In a recent interaction, superstar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the people who are involved behind the camera and help in making Kaun Banega Crorepati a successful show. Acknowledging the hard efforts of these individuals, Big B says, "If it were not from them, this show would have never happened. Those 400 people are the reason for the show and it's because of them that we are able to do this". Adding more to this, the star also said, "The percentage of the women in our team is equally balanced and they all are so hardworking".

Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14, the initial week of the show will be celebrated as Independence week, where many popular faces from different sectors will grace the show. Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri, Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom, and Bollywood star Aamir Khan will make a grand appearance in the first week's episodes. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan will air from August 7 at 9 PM on Sony channel.

