Amitabh Bachchan to begin KBC 12 shoot post recovering from COVID 19: It'll be with maximum safety precautions

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to reveal how he is prepping up to resume the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Read on to know more.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is among the most awaited shows on Indian Television. Host Amitabh Bachchan had announced the dates of KBC 12 quite sometime back, everyone has been yearning to know when the popular quiz show premiere. While there has been no official confirmation about KBC 12's release yet, recently Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to reveal how he is prepping up to resume the shoot of KBC 12. 

Big B shared that he is gearing up to return to work after recovering from the novel Coronavirus. Taking to his blog, he mentioned that utmost safety and precautions will be taken while shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He mentioned that the preparation to start the shoot of KBC promos and the show has already kick-started. 'Lots of preparation and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself, a detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions. Life shall never be the same again, perhaps, or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic,' wrote Amitabh Bachchan.  
 

Earlier, rumours were doing rounds that KBC 12 is set to hit the television screens by 24 August. However, it now looks like that is not the case. This year, the selection process of KBC 12 took to the digital route. In July, the actor Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. After spending 23 days in Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, Big B recovered from the virus. He was discharged from the hospital on August 2, after testing COVID-19 negative. 

