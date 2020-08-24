  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan gets back to work as he begins shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Amitabh Bachchan recovered from COVID-19 sometime back and is now hale and hearty. Meanwhile, he is also back on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.
Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved and awaited shows on Indian television. Well, the reason behind this is quite obvious. KBC’s host is none other than Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan himself. The audience is yearning for the 12th season of the show and yes, they got some good news a few days back. Big B himself announced on his blog that he is prepping to shoot for the show. He further added that all necessary precautions will be taken during the shoot.

And now, the ultimate revelation has been made! Amitabh Bachchan has announced on social media that he has kick-started the shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Not only that but he has also given a glimpse of a few people wearing PPE kits sitting on the set. Talking about the same, he writes, “It’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!”

Check out his Instagram post below:

Fans of Big B were worried when he was diagnosed with Coronavirus a few weeks back. Not only that but three other members of his family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, all of them have recovered and are back home. Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar last appeared in Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He has a few more projects lined up that include Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre.

