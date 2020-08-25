  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan gives glimpse of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 shooting amid COVID 19 pandemic as he resumes work

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen hosting the twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the veteran actor is quite thrilled to be back on sets.
It hasn’t been long when Amitabh Bachchan managed to beat COVID 19 after battling it for a couple of weeks. And nowadays after getting discharged from the hospital, the veteran actor has resumed his work and has begun shooting for the much awaited Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He is certainly excited to be back on the sets after a long hiatus and has ensured that his team is taking all the necessary measures on the sets given the COVID 19 pandemic.

Recently, Amitabh shared pictures of himself from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 in his blog. He was seen wearing a blue coloured three piece suit with a checked coat as he posed with the host seat of the popular knowledge based show. Interestingly, one of the pics also features a crew who seen setting the mic and was packed in a PPE kit, mask and kit. Thrilled to be back at work, Big B also shared an important thought and stated, “The cure for all ailment is the discipline for work. Get out there and get going. Retire with the thought of the ‘work’ tomorrow. Finish the work and come back to think of the ‘work’ done and what the ‘work’ shall be required for the morrow.”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s pics from sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12:

Earlier, the legendary actor had penned a heartfelt note wondering how the show survived for so many years. He also mentioned how getting in front of the camera was weird and different. “There is a loss of camaraderie .. no one speaks unless its work related .. it’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound,” he added.

