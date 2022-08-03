Amitabh Bachchan on hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati: There's a fear to perform

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has always been among the most popular reality shows on Television screens. After 13 successful seasons, this quiz show is coming back with its 14th season and is all set to air on the television screens soon. Speaking about its concept, this general knowledge-based show offers an opportunity for the common people to win a huge amount as a cash prize. The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will also see the special appearances of well-known personalities from different walks of life and celebrities.

In a recent interaction, the veteran star-host Amitabh Bachchan talks about the challenges he faces every year while hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B reveals that his hands and legs still tremble every day before stepping on the stage for shooting the show to put forward his best hosting prowess. The actor adds, "Every day there is a fear that will I'll be able to perform better". Speaking about the show, Big B adds, "This is that one show which brings families together to watch it in the times when people are diverting in various other directions."

Speaking about the new season, the promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 have already created a buzz, and the audience is extremely excited to watch.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati:

The initial week of the show will be celebrated as Independence week, where many popular faces from different sectors will grace the show. Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri, Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom, and Bollywood star Aamir Khan will make a grand appearance in the first week's episodes. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan will air from August 7 at 9 PM on the Sony channel.

