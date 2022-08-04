Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: It’s a monumental year as we celebrate 75th year of Independence

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated quiz shows. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan every year. Now after 13 successful seasons, it is coming back with its 14th season and is all set to go on-air soon. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 will begin on a celebratory note with an extravagant event called Azadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv.

Hosted by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, the initial episode will be graced by Kargil War Veteran Major D. P. Singh, Sena Medal Gallantry Col. Mitali Madhumita, along with Indian sports icons, Padma Vibhushan- MC Mary Kom & Padma Shri- Sunil Chhetri and Padma Bhushan- Aamir Khan. Furthermore, bringing alive the fervour of 75 years of Indian independence within the show, the makers have introduced a new padaav at the 15th Question - ‘Dhan Amrit’, wherein the contestants are assured of prize money of Rs 75 lakh.

Additionally, the erstwhile penultimate jackpot has been increased to Rs 7.5 crore. There is also an immediate gratification of getting a chance to grace the hot seat every Friday for the viewers engaging through PlayAlong.

Speaking about the celebration of 75th Independence, Amitabh Bachchan says, "It’s a monumental year for our country as we celebrate our 75th year of Independence. An absolute honour for me to begin this season with celebrations along with eminent personalities from the defense forces, sports, and entertainment industry. I am thrilled to welcome contestants from diverse backgrounds, who are a true reflection of the new age India."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will air from August 7 at 9 PM on Sony.

