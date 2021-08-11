Amitabh Bachchan marks 21 years of Kaun Banega Crorepati by returning to hot seat; Abhishek Bachchan reacts

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one such show that has become a part of every household. It holds a special place not only in the hearts of millions of fans but also in the heart of the host Amitabh Bachchan himself. Fans loved to watch the veteran actor host this show in style, and it is hard to believe that the reality game show clocked 21 years recently. Well, ever since Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been announced, fans cannot keep their calm and are eagerly waiting to watch Big B on the small screens, and it looks like even Big B is thrilled to be back on the sets. He has posted a picture from his hot seat marking his 21 years journey in KBC.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture where you can see not one but two Big Bs. One Amitabh can be seen laughing, while the other can be seen talking. Dressed in a suit, the Piku star looked dapper. Sharing this wonderful picture he wrote, “back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that’s 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! .. and gratitude to all that came along .. this look ..” We are sure that it is such a great sight for fans to see the megastar on his hot seat. Even Abhishek Bachchan could not stop himself from commenting on the picture. He commented with a high-five emoji.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly all set to return with the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV, and it will start airing on August 23. KBC will air five times a week from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

