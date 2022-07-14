Amitabh Bachchan pens a note on his return to Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: ‘Each time I say never again...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the most popular and highly awaited quiz show, is coming back on TV soon. It offers an opportunity for the common people to win a huge amount as a cash price. Kaun Banega Crorepati has also been graced by numerous celebrities over the years. The general knowledge-based show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is loved for his entertaining and amusing hosting skills.

Amitabh has started shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and shared some amazing BTS pictures from the sets of the show on his blog. He also penned his thoughts on getting back on the show. Big B writes, "back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated, but in all earnestness, it is factual for me..."

The veteran actor also shares how each time he feels never 'never again' but gets back on the show because of his commitment. He wrote, "There is an ‘each time I say never again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made .. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts .. and so one tries .."

Big B concludes by saying, "mock rehearsals are such a must .. all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well .. I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day .."

Speaking about the show, Amitabh Bachchan has hosted 12 successful seasons of the quiz show and the 14th season will return soon on the screens. However, the premiere date of the show is not yet announced by the channel.

