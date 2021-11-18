Amitabh Bachchan is a proud grandfather, reveals he attends all annual functions of Aaradhya

In the latest episode of KBC 13, host Amitabh Bachchan was joined by Aradhay Gupta on the hot seat in the Student special week of the season. During his gameplay, the little genius and the veteran actor indulged in discussing the contestant’s future plans and ambitions. While doing so, the superstar went on to reveal that he attends all the annual functions of his granddaughter Aaradhya.

When Big B asked Aradhay was does he wish to become in future, the little one quickly replied that he aspires to be a journalist. Upon hearing that, Big B gave the little contestant a chance to interview a prominent celeb who was none other than him. Amitabh Bachchan asked Aradhay to ask him a few questions and the passionate student wasn’t behind to grab on to the special opportunity.

In his quick interview, Aradhya asked Big B if he attends his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual function. To which, the superstar gave a massive yes. Quickly after, the student asked how does he react to people staring at him while attending the school events. Amitabh Bachchan, without wasting a second answered, that no matter how many eyes are on him, he never bothers about it. Instead, his granddaughter Aaradhya has his full attention be it at home or out in public.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter recently celebrated her 10th birthday and the adorable social media posts of her celebrity parents went insanely viral on the internet. Speaking of the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered a great platform for citizens all across the country. Speaking of the show’s format the level of difficulty keeps on increasing with the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly. The game show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers.

