Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & others come together for a short film on COVID 19

Popular Bollywood celebrities have joined Amitabh Bachchan in initiative to fight Coronavirus and help the daily wage earners of the Indian film industry. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought everyone's life to a standstill, and there's no denying to the fact. Even though we all are in lockdown, India has seen a huge spike in the number of positive COVID 19 cases in the past few days. Many Bollywood, TV, and sports personalities have come forward to contribute some humongous amounts to the State and Center funds. Not only that, but they have also been spreading awareness among the masses through their social media handles.

Now, to take things forward, a slew of popular B'town celebrities, have collaborated for an initiative to support daily wage workers, who have been affected by the shutdown of the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, , , , and many other influential faces have joined hands to create awareness about COVID-19 via a short film, titled 'Family'. This unique story has been conceptualized and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Bollywood's superstar Big B.

ALSO READ: Netizens suggest Amitabh Bachchan to uninstall WhatsApp as he shares fake #9pm9minutes satellite photo

'Family' will revolve around the importance of being homebound, staying safe, being hygienic, cleanliness, work from home and maintaining social distancing. It will show one can be productive during this self-isolation time. Family will start airing from today (April 6, 2020) at 9 pm on Sony TV. Well, it is surely going to be a must-watch considering the extenuating circumstances that the world is going through right now.

The channel also shared a small teaser on their Twitter handle, wherein Big B is seen revealing to the viewers that he is coming up with a surprise for them from today.

Take a look at the promo here:

A unique visual experience awaits you. Something that is being attempted for the very first time. To know more, tune-in to SONY Pictures Networks channels, on Monday, 6th April, at 9 PM @SrBachchan @priyankachopra @aliaa08 @Mohanlal @sonalikulkarni @prosenjitbumba @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/aDbZMmD4z1 — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 5, 2020

The short film will also feature Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiva Rajkumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh. So, are you ready to watch Family with your family today? What are your thoughts on this initiative? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares a cryptic post asking fans to rethink their decisions while in lockdown

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More