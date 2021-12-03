Amitabh Bachchan recalls circumstances that forced him to host KBC: Filmon main kaam mil nahi raha tha

On the 1000th episode of the super successful quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13, Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed and candidly spoke about the circumstances that led him to host KBC. Mr. Bachchan mentioned that around 2000, he was not getting work in films and got criticized for venturing into television being a cinema actor. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda arrived on the show as guests. Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned that after the first episode of the show aired and changed the world for him.

Replying to Shweta, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga (It has been 21 years. The show began in 2000. At that time, I had no idea. People warned me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my image)."

"Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai (However, my circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me).”

Audience cheered for their favorite superstar and Amitabh Bachchan further added, “Sabse achhi baat jo mujhe lagi woh yeh ki humare jitne bhi contestants aaye unse prati din, prati contestant se mujhe kuch na kuch seekhne ko mila (The best part is that I learnt something every day from every contestant).”

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan recites haunting poetry for ‘My pride, my son, my inheritor’ Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas