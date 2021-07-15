Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 from next month?: Reports

Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati is the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The show is loved by people.

One of the most-watched shows on television Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with its another season. The show is hosted by none other than Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. It is a game show and is an Indian national version of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? With time the popularity of the show has increased and especially Bollywood star makes it more interesting. Watching the show is fun also as contestants ask many questions to the host also.

As reported by Telly Chakkar, the show will start next month, i.e. August and the first episode will be premiered on August 23. It will be telecast on Sony TV. But there is no official confirmation by the channel. The reports of the show coming back with its 13th season are there. However, other details are not shared. But owing to the current situation, things will be a little different. This year a digital selection and screening process will be held.

The show began in the year 2000 and since then has had 12 seasons. In the show, contestants are asked multiple-choice questions. They have to select the correct answer from four possible choices and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. In season 7 in 2013, the top prize has been ₹7 crore (70,000,000 rupees). Season 3 was hosted by after Mr. Bachchan declined. The season TRP dropped. The last season 12 winner is Nazia Nasim and won ₹1 crore winner. The final episode of the season aired on 22 January 2021.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Netizens give a warm welcome to Amitabh Bachchan’s show; Shower love on the megastar

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Share your comment ×