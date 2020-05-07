Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS how he shot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 amid the lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan opens up on his blog on how he shot for the 12th season of Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati. Read on to know.

At the start of this month, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he is soon going to be back with a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. KBC 12's announcement came as a relief amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown situation. Sony TV had recently shared a sort of promo on social media, wherein the much-loved host is announcing the registration dates of KBC 12. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan reveals that the registrations begin from May 9, 2020. And now we got to know that Big B has already started shooting for the show amid the lockdown.

After knowing this, the megastar was judged by many for breaking the social distancing law and shooting for the show despite of a lockdown announced. Giving a befitting reply to all those who judged him, Big B opened up on his blog on how he shot for the show. Mr. Bachchan wrote, "So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!" He added, “Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so."

On May 6th Amitabh Bachchan even tweeted about an hamstring pain the megastar suffered. He tweeted, "T 3522 - Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC .. The show goes on .. heavy in heart , to all."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has a whole lot of movies lined up for this year. He will be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for Gulabo Sitabo. The megastar will star in a sports drama titled Jhund followed by the mystery thriller Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi. One of his most awaited movies is ’s Brahmastra co-starring and in the lead roles. He will be collaborating with South actress Ramya Krishnan after a period of 21 years in the Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan.

