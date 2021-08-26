Amitabh Bachchan says Dilip Kumar’s popular dialogue in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 & mourns his loss

Amitabh Bachchan has been winning hearts ever since he has made way into our hearts once again with Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season and now that it has begun, they cannot contain their excitement and thrill. Well, one of the recent episodes grabbed a lot of attention as it saw Big B mouthing the legendary actor late Dilip Kumar’s popular dialogue in his own style.

Yes! You heard that right. Actually, one of the contestants from Madhya Pradesh who was on the hot seat got stuck in a question. The question was: Which film character says, "Kaun kambakht bardaasht karne ko peeta hai?" The answer was: Devdas Mukherjee. It was then that Big B mouths the famous dialogue from 's film Devdas directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He also informs everyone that though the dialogue is from SRK's film, it was Dilip Kumar who made it popular.

After that Amitabh Bachchan went on to inform the viewers that Dilip Kumar had said this dialogue in the Hindi film which was made in 1955 by Bimal Roy. After informing, Big B said the dialogue in his own style, "Kaun kambakht hai joh bardaasht karne ke liye peeta hai, main toh peeta hoon ke bus saans le sakoon.” The Paa actor got a little emotional and said that they lost him and it is a huge loss for the Indian Film Industry.

Indeed Dilip Kumar’s loss is a great one for our industry.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Here’s the Rs 6,40,000 question Amitabh Bachchan asked on the show about Neena Gupta