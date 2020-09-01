  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan sends warm wishes to Maniesh Paul's new short film 'Hichki'; See post

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to sent good wishes to Maniesh Paul, Mukti Mohan and the makers of the recently released short film 'Hichki'. Take a look at Big B's post here.
32006 reads Mumbai Updated: September 1, 2020 02:42 pm
Amitabh Bachchan sends warm wishes to Maniesh Paul's new short film 'Hichki'; See postAmitabh Bachchan sends warm wishes to Maniesh Paul's new short film 'Hichki'; See post
Maniesh Paul is an all-rounder. From hosting to acting to doing comedy, Maniesh is filled with talents. While we have been seeing him hosting shows for quite some time now, Maniesh is here to enthrall everyone with a short film titled 'Hichki.' Also, starring Mukti Mohan, Hichki sends a thought-provoking message of helping people in need. The short film is around 3 minutes long, and released yesterday, August 31, 2020. Within just a day, Hichki has grabbed the attention of people for its 'strong message' to bring about a difference and do whatever one can in his or her capacity. 

Fans have been showering Maniesh with love to bring out such an important message so subtly in these difficult times. Not only fans, Maniesh and team 'Hichki' also received support from Amitabh Bachchan. Yes, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was wowed by the short film, and sent his blessings to team Hichki. He shared the short film on his social media handle and sent his good wishes to them. In a heartwarming post, Amit ji wrote, 'Wishing the makers, Maniesh Paul and Raghuvendra all the very best.' 

Not just Big B, but Maniesh's friends from the industry including Karan V Grover, Pritam Singh, Mouni Roy, and several others lauded Maniesh for coming up with such an eye-opening and touching concept via 'Hichki.' They praised him and sent best wishes. 

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post for team Hichki here: 

Hichki aka Hiccups usually associated with someone close to a person missing him or her, the story of this short film chronicles around this belief. However, it has an important twist, that will leave you thinking about society and your role in it, especially in distressful times like the Coronavirus pandemic. 

