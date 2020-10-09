Amitabh Bachchan shares a happy BTS picture from Kaun Banega Crorepati 12; Writes 'quiet and rising'

As the nation awaits yet another episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan shares a new post on Instagram. Check it out here.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fans are excited as the megastar is back on the small screen with his much-loved reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The show premiered on September 28, 2020, and has received a humongous response from the audience. Apart from asking questions to the contestants, Big B leaves no stone unturned to entertain everyone with his wit and humorous dialogues at times. As we await yet another episode of KBC 12, the actor has a special treat for all his fans.

He has shared a happy BTS picture from the sets of the show on Instagram that has now grabbed everyone’s attention on social media. Big B is seen suited up in a royal blue outfit as he looks on the other side and flashes his beaming smile while gesturing something with his hands. What also has come to our notice is his cryptic yet intriguing caption in Hindi that translates as ‘Quiet and rising.’

Meanwhile, check out his Instagram post below:

On the other hand, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will witness a special Karamveer episode this Friday that will be about organ donation. For the unversed, these episodes showcase the achievements of a group or an individual in working towards the betterment of humanity. Riteish Deshmukh will be seen gracing the show in the upcoming episode. A few days earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared yet another post on Instagram while announcing that he has pledged for organ donation. He also wore a green ribbon to show his support for the same.

