Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing Pyjamas on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets; Fans are all heart

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon the true sense of the term. His acting skills, gait, voice and dance moves have been emulated by performers across generations. Even today, his fans imitate his style and fashion sense. But this time, it feels like Big B is inspired by the fashion sense of one and only Ranveer Singh. Yes! you heard it right! Bachchan recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him wearing a pyjama on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and it sure looked like one of Ranveer’s outfit. Well see for yourself!

Sharing the pic, the Shahenshah actor wrote a hilarious caption in Hindi that read, “Pehanne ko de diya naada, Laga Sadi ko fada, aage choti jeb dedi, Aur peeche laga hai nada.” Earlier, Big B took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of himself clicked during the 1970s. In the picture, he is seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of brown oversized sunglasses. In the caption, Big B noted that fashion from decades ago continues to remain relevant even today. In the caption, he said, “Fashions repeat... glares of the 70's... perhaps at the mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film and I see today's stars wearing similar.” Acknowledging that Big B will always be the megastar of Bollywood and inspiration for many, actor Ranveer Singh said, “OG” with a fire emoji.

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.