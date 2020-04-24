Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s shoot to begin post coronavirus lockdown?

After entertaining the audience for two decades now, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return with a new season.

It’s been over a month ever since we have been locked in our houses in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak. Not just the life of the common man has come to a standstill, but the showbiz industry is also facing the brunt of this lockdown. The shootings have been suspended indefinitely given the crisis situation and as a result, several shows are being pulled down with an abrupt end which includes Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

According to media reports, these shows will not be returning post the lockdown. While the viewers are certainly disappointed with this new development, a recent buzz might serve as a sigh of relief for the audience. After pulling down these popular shows, Sony TV is planning to bring a new season of a popular show. We are talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati which is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. As per a report published in Telly Chakkar, the makers are planning to launch the twelfth season of the knowledge based reality show. The media reports suggested that the team will begin shooting the show post the lockdown. However, given the possibility of another extension in the lockdown, no dates about the shooting have been finalised as of now.

For the uninitiated, Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the game changer shows for Sony Entertainment Television and has always been on top of the TRP game in every season so far. The knowledge based reality show has been quite popular among the audience and has managed to strike the right chord with the hearts with is emotional connect.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

