Amitabh Bachchan wears a face shield on the sets of KBC 12; Says 'Be safe and be in protection'

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media handle to share a picture of himself wherein he can be seen wearing a face shield.

Amitabh Bachchan, the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 keeps sharing pictures and videos of the crew maintaining all the protocols issued by the authorities to stay away from the deadly Coronavirus. While working amid the pandemic, Big B is protecting himself from getting exposed to the virus by taking extreme measures.

The superstar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself from the sets of KBC 12 wherein he can be seen wearing a blue suit and covering his face with a shield. In the caption, Big B wrote, "be safe .. and be in protection (sic)".

Big B often shares pictures of himself from the sets of KBC 12, and in the captions, he writes his own thoughts through poetries in Hindi.

Amitabh Bachchan had tested for COVID 19 and the 77-year-old battled the deadly coronavirus. Almost after a month, Big B resumed shooting. However, a few cases of Coronavirus have been reported from the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati but the crew took the immediate measures. The KBC 12 crew is wearing PPE kits, masks, gloves and face shields, etc.

Further, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a film titled Gulabo Sitabo. It was released on April 2020 on Amazon Prime. According to the latest media reports, the senior actor will resume shooting for his upcoming movie Brahmastra which also stars and in the lead roles.

