Amitabh Bachchan's KBC wardrobe undergoes change; Here's how the team manages minimum physical contact

With Covid-19, Amitabh Bachchan had revealed that shooting now takes longer. But did you know that his wardrobe this year underwent a massive change? Read on to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78-years-old on Sunday and the legendary actor was flooded with wishes on social media. From fans and co-stars alike, Big B definitely must have felt the virtual love. In the last few weeks, Big B has been making headlines for returning to host Kaun Banega Crorepati and he has also been shooting for almost 15 hours a day. However, Big B is more than happy to do it and enjoys his work thoroughly.

On the sets of KBC, season after season, Big B delivers a hit show. His famous lines, witty comments and sharp outfits often steal the show. With Covid-19, Big B had revealed that shooting now takes longer. But did you know that his wardrobe this year underwent a massive change. His stylist-designer Priya Patil recently revealed to Mid-Day that this year they avoided tie knots as it would mean constant touching and fixing.

"Considering we are practising physical distancing, we have introduced brooches and collar pins instead. They can be easily sanitised as well," she revealed to the portal. It goes without saying that Big B's outfits are tailormade. Thus, Patil ensures minimum contact and the delivery of the final outfit goes through a certain protocol.

"Once the outfits are tailored, we ensure minimum physical contact. When they are brought to the set at Film City, they are sprayed with disinfectants before being dispatched to his vanity van," she said. The person delivering the suit is expected to wear a hazmat suit and take all precautions. Not just that, Patil and her team used to earlier source the fabric and buttons from Italy and UK. However, owing to the pandemic, they now locally source the materials required.

She also added, "He (Big B) embraces unusual silhouettes, so he is the easiest star to work with. There are times when I wonder if a particular piece will look appealing, but when Mr Bachchan wears it, the outfit comes alive because of his charisma and personality."

Well, we definitely don't doubt that.

