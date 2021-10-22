Amma Ariyathe, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Pangunni gets beaten up again

As the episode starts, Jithendran sneaks into Vineeth’s house and Aparna is locked up in her room all alone. Aparna is petrified as she sees some shadows around the window. Suddenly it disappears and Aparna makes sure the doors are closed. Back at the hospital, Subhadra has gained her consciousness and she keeps telling Vineeth to go back to Aparna. Vineeth denies it and tells her he won’t be forgiving her. Finally, Subhadra manages to send Pangunni home to check on Aparna as she is worried about her being alone.

As Pangunni leaves, Vineeth opens up to his mother about the hardship that he has gone through for Aparna. He makes it clear that he has had enough of it and Subhadra tells him not to make any decision in haste. Vineeth tells her, Aparna is the one who changed him and no one is going to blame him for it.

Back home Aparna hears knocks on the door from Jithendran and she gets scared. At this time, Pangunni arrives at Vineeth’s house. He rings the doorbell and Aparna gets scared as she thinks it must be Jithendran. Pangunni keeps ringing the doorbell and Jithendran stares down at him from the other side of the veranda. Jithendran and Pangunni come face to face and Jithendran runs away. Pangunni tries to get hold of him and Jithendran beats Pangunni. Jithendran leaves as his plans are messed up.

Pangunni regains consciousness and he takes Aparna’s number from Vineeth. He calls her and asks her to open the door. Aparna tries to tell him how Jithendran was trying to break in and Pangunni talks to her as if he was her secret lover. He tells her he won’t let her cheat his nephew. Aparna gets fed up with his talks and goes to her room. As the episode ends, an angry Jithendran returns to his hideout.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

