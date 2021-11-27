Amma Ariyathe, 27 November 2021, Written Update: Draupadi is worried about Aleena

As the episode starts, Draupadi is seen worried about the fight between Aleena and Ambadi. Shankaran tells her Ambadi must have started liking someone else, in his training camp. Draupadi assures him that Ambadi would never do such a thing. Ambadi calls Draupadi and she assures him that Aleena is alright and asks him what happened between them. Ambadi refuses to tell his mother what really happened between them.

Dominick and Joseph are seen discussing the situation at Reena’s house. Joseph feels helpless even after being a police officer, as any move from them might prove to be dangerous for his daughter and granddaughter. Dominick informs him that Aleena is making her move and he asks Joseph to have faith in Aleena, as she an intelligent girl. He hopes for Aleena to have an encounter with Jithendran so that she could take him out. Dominick informs him that he will be around his daughter’s house as per Aleena’s request. Dominick tells him he can’t move a police force against him as Jithendran might kill his hostages, if he gets any sign of a movement against him.

Neeraja’s family is worried about Aleena as they don’t hear from her for a while. Aparna reminds them how Aleena has been keen on going after Jithendran as of late. Mahadevan informs them the police have been pointing fingers towards Aleena for Vinayan’s death and Neeraja assures them it wasn’t Aleena who killed him.

Meanwhile, Aleena sneaks into Reena’s house and she is almost caught by her as she checks out the door. Mahadevan meets Peter to check on Aleena and he informs him that Aleena has gone to Reena’s house. They discuss the fight between Aleena and Ambadi. Then, Ambadi calls Draupadi to know about Aleena, he gets worried as know one really knows where Aleena is. As the episode ends, Shankaran and Draupadi wonder what Aleena is going through.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

