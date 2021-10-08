Amma Ariyathe, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Ambadi visits Neeraja and Mahadevan before leaving

As the episode starts, Aleena tells Ambadi that she was praying for the successful completion of his training and Ambadi tells her all he was praying for was to keep everyone safe when he isn’t here. Ambadi conveys his wish to visit her mother before he leaves. Ambadi and Aleena arrive at Neeraja’s house. Neeraja and Mahadevan are delighted to see them.

Neeraja informs Ambadi about how Aleena couldn’t sleep last night as he was leaving. Mahadevan expresses his concerns over Ambadi’s departure and he is the one who used to make them all feel safe in these dangerous times.

He promises to come back in uniform and hunt down their enemies. Neeraja tells them Sachi and Murthy will have to be killed just like Vinayan and rage fills her eyes. Aleena is worried about her mother, as she knows she is the one who killed Vinayan.

Aparna arrives to bid farewell to Ambadi and she and Aleena have a hard time when Ambadi starts advising her on her situation with Vineeth.Mahadevan asks Ambadi to have lunch with them as they don’t if they will have a chance like that ever again.

Aleena stops on the way to the airport and takes a moment to confess her love for Ambadi and expresses her gratitude for his love and compassion. Ambadi promises her that there won’t be another girl in his life other than her.

Neeraja asks Aparna why Ambadi happens to talk about her issues with Vineeth and she asks her to sort out her issues with Vineeth as they only wish to see them both happy. Aleena returns home in tears as Ambadi’s departure sinks into her mind. As the episode ends, she tells Peter how she realises her deep affection for Ambadi as he leaves.

