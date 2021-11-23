Amma Ariyathe, November 23, 2021, Written Update: Aleena opens up to Joseph on her doubts about Reena

As the episode starts, Neeraja asks Aparna: "Wouldn’t Aleena be hoping to take blessings from her real mother, at her wedding?" Aparna reminds Neeraja that Aleena would be happy to take that blessing from her. Aleena watches Reena being disturbed as she has her coffee. Aleena tells her she won’t be leaving until Laali returns.

Suddenly Reena gets a call from Jithendran and she cuts the call immediately after informing him about the guest. Aleena questions Reena regarding the call. Reena lashes out at Aleena when she refuses to believe her lies and asks her not to interfere in her personal matters. Aleena leaves but informs her she will be watching over her as she has her doubts regarding her.

Aleena meets SP Joseph and informs him about her doubts regarding Reena. She tells him how badly Reena wanted her to leave the house. Joseph fears that Sachi must have blackmailed her, as he has confronted Reena openly in the past as well. Aleena tells Joseph that she will be after it until she finds out the truth.

Joseph pays a visit to Reena insists Laali. On seeing Reena reluctant, to tell the truth about Laali, Joseph heads towards Akhila’s house. Just as he is about to leave, he hears Laali’s cries. Joseph stops in shock and tries to find out what happened to her. Reena tries her best to stop him but he doesn’t listen to her.

Joseph bursts into Jithendran’s room to see Laali being held hostage by Jithendran. Joseph promises to pay Jithendran much more than what Sachi is paying him and Jithendran tells him his tricks won’t work on him. Jithendran ask him to divert Dominick’s investigation so that he wouldn’t reach him. As the episode ends, Jithendran asks him not to make any mistake this time, if he wants to see his granddaughter alive.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Amma Ariyathe, October 28, 2021, Written Update: Aparna in a fix