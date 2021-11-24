Amma Ariyathe, November 24, 2021, Written Update: Joseph tries to divert Dominick’s investigation

As the episode starts, Joseph informs Jithendran that he is willing to agree to his demands and begs him not to hurt his granddaughter. Jithendran assures him he won’t hurt his granddaughter, but warns him not to make any move against him or he will have to option but to kill the child. As Joseph promises him that he will do as he says, Jithendran asks him to leave the room.

Coming out of the room, Joseph breaks down on realizing the situation his family is caught up in. Joseph approaches his daughter with tears in his eyes, Reena asks him if he realizes now why she has been acting strange. Joseph expresses his helplessness even after being a police officer. He informs Reena that Dominick is manageable but he might have a tough time keeping Aleena off the house. He tells Reena that Jithendran has demanded him to make sure that he reaches a safe place without being caught. Reena begs him not to make any move against him and do as he says. Joseph advises Reena not to stutter in front of anyone and reminds him of the threat they are facing here.

Joseph comes out of the house to meet Dominick. Joseph asks Dominick to focus on other areas instead of just focusing on the same housing colony. He even points out the possibility that Jithendran might be dead by now and asks Dominick to investigate that possibility as well. Dominick suggests arresting Sachi and Murthy and Joseph talk him out of it. Dominick informs him about the investigation on Vinayan’s death, and Joseph asks him to keep the investigation off Ambadi. As the episode ends, Aleena arrives at Neeraja’s house. She informs Neeraja about the strange behavior of Reena. Aleena expresses her doubts that something related to Reena's child is worrying her.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

