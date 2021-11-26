Amma Ariyathe, November 26, 2021, Written Update; Aleena finds out the truth

As the episode starts, Reena informs Jithendran that Aleena visited her again. She tells him she hasn’t made any mistake but people have started sensing something wrong. She expresses her concerns as to where the sniffer dogs might trace him down to her house. Jithendran informs her that he had made sure that lost track while making her way into the house. Reena informs her that the pressure is much more than she can handle. Jithendran asks her how she will know about pressure as she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth. Jithendran reminds her of the savageness in which he was brought up.

Jithendran asks Reena to bring food for him. Meanwhile Aleena sneaks in through the back door and sees Reena arranging food for someone. Aleena follows Reena up through the stairs as she takes food to Jithendran. Jithendran feeds to food to Laali to make sure Reena hasn’t mixed poison in it.

Jithendran asks Reena why Aleena has been visiting her so often and asks her if she told her anything. Reena assures him that she didn’t and reminds him she even tried to hide it from her father as well. Jithendran tells her it is her fear that has created doubts for others. Meanwhile, Aleena is shocked as she listens to their conversation. Jithendran tells Reena that she will kill Aleena for her. Reena refuses it and Jithendran asks her to do it if she wants to see her child alive. Aleena goes to her car and gets her gun. She informs DySP Dominick of what she learned.

Ambadi tries to contact Aleena but she doesn’t attend his calls. Maran advises him not to be so serious about a particle relationship and asks him to move on if it isn’t working out. Ambadi tells him he can’t do it as it will only make Anupama happier. As the episode ends, Maran tells him he will have to make a decision regarding his life.

Also Read| Amma Ariyathe, November 25, 2021, Written Update: Reena lashes out at Aleena