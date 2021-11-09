Amma Ariyathe, November 9, 2021, Written Update: Aleena has a nightmare about Ambadi

As the episode starts, we learn that Jitesh has regained his consciousness and he is all patched up on his head. He praises his mother's decision to pull out the gun just as he knocked him down. Rajini hopes that Jithendran died from the shot she fired. She informs Jitesh how Dominick was at home earlier with a sniffer dog and they traced him down to a lake nearby. Rajini knows Murthy is behind the Jithendran's attack and Jitesh vows to confront him once he is ready.

Murthy arrives at Rajini’s house to check on Jitesh. Rajini shoves him away as she sees him. Murthy tries to tell her that he didn’t want Jitesh to get hurt and she asks him if he was aiming for her. She reminds him that she won’t be dead that soon before giving them what they deserve. Murthy returns home and informs Sachi about his confrontation with Rajini. Sachi is worried about Jithendran’s absence and Murthy hopes for him to be dead. Sachi believes that Jithendran will return any night from now.

Aleena wakes as she has a nightmare of Ambadi being stabbed by Jithendran. The next morning, she tells Peter she wants to visit Ambadi as soon as possible and she requests him to come with him. Peter asks her if she is making stories just to see him. Aleena expresses her concerns over Ambadi as Jithendran has been missing after his encounter with Rajini. Aleena fears that Jithendran and Sachi might have their reach Hyderabad. Aleena fears Sachi might plan to harm Ambadi as he is a threat to him if he becomes an IPS officer. As the episode ends, Peter tells Aleena that she has really grown close to Ambadi and agrees to go with her to Ambadi’s training camp.

