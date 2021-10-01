Amma Ariyathe, October 1, 2021, Written Update: Aleena tries to find out who killed Vinayan

As the episode starts, Dominick warns Aleena that Ambadi’s IPS dream will be in jeopardy if he’s involved in the case. Aleena reminds him that even if Ambadi did something, he was fighting for justice and wasn’t taking the law into his hands. Aleena vows to Dominick that she will fight for Ambadi and make sure he never goes to jail.

Aleena confronts Ambadi with the same issue and asks him to promise her that he isn’t the one who killed Vinayan. Ambadi promises her that it wasn’t him. Aleena doesn’t let go, she asks him to promise her that he doesn’t know who did it as well. Ambadi tells her that he can’t make such promises and Aleena realizes that Ambadi has no idea who did it. Ambadi doesn’t reveal it but he assures her that he will reveal it to her before he leaves for the training and gives her a hint that it is someone among them.

Aleena discloses her confrontation with Ambadi to Mahadevan and Mahadevan jokingly tells her to consider him the culprit if it isn’t Ambadi. Aleena doesn’t know what to make of it but she asks Mahadevan if he did it. Mahadevan assures Aleena that it wasn’t him.

Aleena then confronts Vineeth and asks him if he doubts anyone regarding the issue. Vineeth makes it clear that he has always doubted Ambadi for it, but he doesn’t know who it actually was.

Neeraja sadly stares at Sulekha’s photo and Mahadevan asks her to get her mind off it. Neeraja asks him how she can get back to normal when she lost her mother. Mahadevan asks her to learn from Aleena who lost her grandmother. As the episode ends, Neeraja asks Mahadevan why he addresses Sulekha as Aleena’s grandmother.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

