Amma Ariyathe, October 14, 2021, Written Update: Tete a tete between Pangunni & Jithendran

As the episode starts, Aparna screams as she sees Jithendran’s shadow around her window. Meanwhile, Pangunni is wandering around the house to find out about Aparna’s lover. He sees Jithendran running away from the house and mistakes him to be Aparna’s lover. Pangunni comes face to face with Jithendran and tries to stop him without realizing who he is.

Jithendran beats Pangunni and runs away. Mahadevan comes out with a piece of wood to strike Jithendran down. He finds Pangunni crawling around the garden and strikes him down. Mahadevan notices that it isn’t Jithendran and at this time, Vineeth comes out of the house and stops Mahadevan from hitting Pangunni when he recognizes him.

Mahadevan and Vineeth take Pangunni into the house and try to wake him up. Pangunni wakes to see him surrounded by Mahadevan, Neeraja, and Vineeth. Vineeth asks him what brought him here at night and Pangunni keeps telling him he finally caught the intruder.

Jithendran informs Sachi and Murthy of his failed attempt to kidnap Aparna and tells them how he managed to strike fear in the hearts of his enemies. Jithendran promises to bring Aparna home and tells them they can have his leftovers when he is done with her. Murthy is angered by the statement and Sachi asks him to calm down and promises to put him to rest, once he is done with him.

The next morning, Mahadevan consoles Pangunni and he talks to him with contempt as he thinks he caught Aparna’s lover last night. Pangunni vows to protect his nephew. Vineeth tries to explain the situation but Pangunni keeps talking to him in the notion that he is being cheated by his wife. As the episode ends, Pangunni vows to prove to Vineeth that he is telling the truth.

Also Read: Amma Ariyathe, October 13, 2021, Written Update: Subhadra's new guest