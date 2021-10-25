Amma Ariyathe, October 25, 2021, Written Update: Vineeth's shocking plans to end relation with Aparna

As the episode starts, Aparna apologizes to Subhadra for her actions. Subhadra tells her there is nothing to forgive. Vineeth comes in and asks Aparna if she is ready to go home. Subhadra advises Vineeth to change his mind and tells him it was an accident. Vineeth reminds her of the contempt Aparna has been showing him since they married. He tells her it was his mistake that he fell for Aparna’s fake love and he has had enough of it. Aparna is upset and Vineeth sticks to his decision.

On their way to Aparna’s home, Aparna requests him not to tell her parents about what happened between them. As they reach home, Aparna asks Vineeth if he isn’t coming in. Vineeth tells her he isn’t telling anything to her parents out of respect for them, but she will have to handle herself from now on. He tells her he hasn’t forgiven her like his mother. As he leaves, he vows to stay away from her.

Neeraja is surprised to see Aparna return without notice. Aparna tells her mother she had to come back as Vineeth’s mother fell down and hurt her head. Neeraja tells Aparna she should have been by her mother-in-law’s side in such a situation.

Vineeth returns to the hostel and Joe asks him why he didn’t talk to Aparna’s parents. Vineeth shockingly reveals his plans to end relation with Aparna. Though Joe has been the one who always asked him to be bold, he advises Vineeth not to make any harsh decisions.

Aleena learns about the turn of events at Vineeth’s house from Neeraja and she doubts whether Aparna and Vineeth must have had a fight. Neeraja plans to visit Subhadra and Aleena decides to talk to Aparna. As the episode ends, Aleena approaches Aparna to know what happened.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

