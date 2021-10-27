Amma Ariyathe, October 27, 2021, Written Update: Aleena confronts Aparna

As the episode starts, Aleena questions Joe about what happened at Vineeth’s house. Joe reveals that it was Aparna who pushed down Subhadra. Aleena is shocked, even though she expected something like it. Joe informs Aleena about Vineeth's changed attitude and Aleena fears if Vineeth might leave Aparna. Joe tells Aleena that Aparna has brought it upon herself as she failed to see the sacrifices Vineeth has made for her.

Aparna is worried as she recalls how things went south, back at Vineeth’s house. Aleena returns home angrily and confronts Aparna. She tells her how she learned the truth from Joe. Aparna tries to explain herself and Aleena tells her there is nothing to explain and she knows she laid her hands on her mother-in-law. Aparna tries to tell her how Vineeth misbehaved with her and Aleena tells her it was her fake love that made him do it. Aparna tells her she is ready to beg them for forgiveness and Aleena informs her she won’t have to do it as Vineeth has already made up his mind.

Aparna calls Vineeth and he rejects her calls. Pangunni advises Vineeth to divorce Aparna and Vineeth tells him he knows what to do. Aleena expresses her concerns over Aparna’s and Vineeth’s issues to Peter. She tells Peter, the winds have changed and Aparna is waiting for Vineeth’s call. Peter tells Aleena they can’t blame Vineeth for doing so. Aleena agrees with him but expresses her concern over Aparna’s married life.

Aleena discloses these issues to Ambadi as he calls her and she requests him to call Vineeth. Ambadi calls Vineeth and tells him that he won’t blame him for his decision but asks to think over it. As the episode ends, Vineeth makes it clear that he has made up his mind and he will be able to live with it.

