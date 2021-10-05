Amma Ariyathe, October 5, 2021, Written Update: Ambadi reveals the killer

As the episode starts, Shankaran annoys Ambadi with his talks and asks him if he was discussing their marriage with Aleena. Ambadi asks him to leave him alone and Shankaran reminds him how much Sulekha wished to see it. Aleena and Peter are anxious as to whose name might be revealed by Ambadi today. As Peter seems upset, Aleena asks him if he is involved in it in any manner. Though Peter denies it, Aleena assures him that, if it turns out to be anyone among them, she will take responsibility for it.

Ambadi arrives at Aleena’s home and Aleena asks him to reveal who the killer was. Ambadi asks her to come with her to Sulekha’s home and she fears whether it is her father. As they leave her home, Peter looks at them anxiously and Ambadi asks Aleena if Peter has the face of the killer. Ambadi and Aleena arrive at Sulekha’s home and as they meet Mahadevan and Neeraja. Neeraja asks them to take a seat and she leaves to make tea for them. Ambadi tells Aleena the killer just left the room and to Aleena's shock, Ambadi reveals that it was Neeraja who killed Vinayan.

We get a look back into the day when Neeraja killed Vinayan; Neeraja confronts Vinayan, who tells her he is on his way to meet Sachi and Murthy and they are planning to reveal the truth about Aleena to her mother. Neeraja is angered when Vinayan threatens to do the same with Aleena as he did to her mother. She grabs a piece of wood and delivers severe blows to Vinayan’s head. Vinaya stumbles and falls to the ground. As the episode ends, Ambadi arrives at the scene and watches Vinayan being murdered by Neeraja.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

