Amma Ariyathe, October 7, 2021, Written Update: Ambadi leaves for training

As the episode starts, Aleena arrives back at her house and she tells Peter how grateful she is to Ambadi for taking such good care of her. Aleena doesn’t tell him about Neeraja and tells him it was Ambadi who killed Vinayan. Peter asks her why she hasn’t already married him as he cares so much and she promises him that they will be married after his training.

Ambadi and Aleena are lost in each other’s thoughts, Ambadi decides to call Aleena. Aleena asks him if she is truly in love with him and Ambadi too confesses his love for her. Aleena conveys her wish to drop him off as he leaves for training tomorrow. Aleena tells him how she is going to miss him once he’s gone.

Draupadi is upset as she is going to be all alone in the house when Ambadi leaves. Shankaran reminds her that she should have forced Ambadi to marry Aleena. Ambadi bids them farewell and Draupadi expresses her concern whether he might have roadblocks on his way.

Murthy conveys his wish to kill Ambadi and Jithendran informs him about Ambadi’s departure and how he failed in his final attempt to follow him. Jithendran also informs him about how he has terrorized the town in the past few days by his ventures at night. He informs them how the police and people are in search of an animal after seeing his atrocities. Sachi asks him to kill Neeraja and Aleena as soon as possible.

Aleena and Ambadi decide to visit the temple on their way. Ambadi expresses his concern over his mother when he leaves and Aleena promises him to visit his mother every day. As the episode ends, Aleena and Ambadi pray at the temple, one last time before he leaves.

Also Read| Amma Ariyathe, October 5, 2021, Written Update: Ambadi reveals the killer