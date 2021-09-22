Amma Ariyathe, September 22, 2021, Written Update: Neeraja's car explodes

As the episode starts, we can see the timer ticking down to two mins as Neeraja's car rushes through. The timer ticks down, the car explodes, leaving nothing but a pile of black smoke. DySP Dominick arrives at Neeraja’s house and he finds Ambadi along with Shankaran. He tells Ambadi that he has some bad news for him and to Ambadi and Shakaran’s shock, Dominick informs them how Neeraja’s car exploded. Ambadi is shaken to his core when he learns it. He wonders how he might tell this news to everyone. Dominick tells him, the police did everything they could but still, they couldn’t save Neeraja.

Ambadi decides to tell Peter instead of telling everyone. Peter is shocked to learn about Neeraja’s demise and curses himself. He blames himself for telling Aleena the stories of her mother which send her in the run for justice; which brought nothing but disaster for the family. Ambadi asks him to be strong and tells him that at least a few people must know the news before Neeraja’s body arrives.

Aleena tells Draupadi the only sadness in her life is that she can’t really reveal to her mother that she is her own daughter. Draupadi recalls how Vineeth and Subhadra asked about Aleena’s mother. Aleena tells her Vineeth will learn them from Aparna itself once they are close enough.

Ambadi asks his mother to come with him and they do notice that he’s upset. He tells his mother about the explosion and Draupadi is shocked to learn that. Subhadra learns about it from them and Ambadi tells them to control themselves and hope Neeraja wasn’t in the car. Draupadi vows to kills Sachi for this. As the episode ends, Aleena finds Subhadra at the prayer room crying.

