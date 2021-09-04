Amma Ariyathe, September 4, 2021, Written Update: Aparna visits Vineeth’s mother

As the episode starts, Joe asks Vineeth to man up and talk to Aparna about his problems. He reminds him how he’s been taking care of Aparna’s family problems and tells him to ask Aparna to do the same for him. Despite saying these, Joe has no faith in Vineeth.

Vineeth meets Aleena and tells her his situation. She tells him to be bold and ask her to come with him to his house. Vineeth makes it clear to her that he doesn’t want to hurt Aparna in any manner. Aleena tells him that she won’t leave him for this silly matter and asks him to let Aparna know what he wants.

Aleena confronts Aparna and asks her to go with Vineeth to his house. Aparna tells her she isn’t willing to. Aleena reminds her how hard Vineeth has been trying to help her all along and how she has treated him and his mother. She tells her to do as he says or that will be the end of their marriage. Frustrated, Aparna agrees to go with Vineeth.

Aleena and Ambadi talk about Vineeth and Aparna’s situation and wonder what they can do to fix it. They also talk about how they are going to miss each other once Ambadi is gone.

Vineeth and Aparna arrive at his house and his mother happily greets them. While having their sweet talks, Subhadra conveys her wish to see their child and Aparna doesn't like it. As his mother leaves, Aparna asks Vineeth to tell his mother not to talk of such things as they don’t even live together.

Neeraja talks of letting Aparna stay with Vineeth, and Aleena tries her best to change her mind. As the episode ends, Vineeth comes to Aparna’s room and tells her his mom has a request and Aparna looks at him angrily.