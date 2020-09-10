Qubool Hai 2.0: Amrapali Gupta OPENS UP on being approached for Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to reunite with Qubool Hai 2.0. Recently, Amrapali Gupta, who played the antagonist in Qubool Hai, opened up about her character, experience, and revealed if she will be seen in the sequel. Read on.

It was recently announced that Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to reunite for the sequel of Qubool Hai. Yes, the much-loved duo will be seen Qubool Hai 2.0, which will be released on a digital platform. While fans cannot keep calm about KSG and Surbhi coming back together, Amrapali Gupta, who played the antagonist in the original show, opened up about her character, experience, making a comeback with Qubool Hai 2.0 and more. She played the character of Tanveer, the 'third' women in Zoya Farooqui and Asad Ahmed Khan's love story. Amrapali made many heads turn with her portrayal of a dark shade character.

Sharing why Qubool Hai is so 'special' to her, Amrapali said that the show has changed her life. She shared that Qubool Hai came to her as an opportunity, and back then, she had never thought that will change my life. She said that she was not confident about the continuity of her character, because an antagonist usually has a limited track. However, she was fortunate that viewers loved her and her track on the show continued to the longest. 'The show will always remain close to my heart,' expressed Amrapali.

When asked if she will be seen in Qubool Hai 2.0, Amrapali revealed that she has not been approached for it as of now. 'I'm not been approached yet. But let's see what is in store. I am not too much greedy.'

Talking about playing a negative role, Amrapali shared that Tanveer is an iconic antagonist character. In fact, she feels that Tanveer was not merely a character, but it was creatively given birth. Revealing how her character was different and challenging, Amrapali said that it required many efforts. From different expressions, eye blinks to dilevering dialogues expressively, a lot of work had to be done. Further, she added that the role gave her more responsibility, every day.

The actress further revealed that the character had a huge impact on viewers, and they started hating on her. She shared that she has faced many things after the show in real-life because of her character. Sharing one such incident, Amrapali said, 'Once I was not allowed to offer prayers in temple and was attacked by my fans. I laugh thinking all that. But I'm sure Tanveer is iconic and will be celebrated in the history of television.'

Amrapali had walked into Nisha Nagpal's shoes for the role in Qubool Hai and was accepted by fans in no time. She essayed the character for three years and was further offered similar roles. Ask her if she felt typecasted, Amrapali admitted to it. But, she added that she had no complaints at all and she enjoys her work. 'Antagonists are always creatives efforts. They get extra attention be it in their costumes to their screentime. I actually enjoy it,' reiterated Amrapali.

