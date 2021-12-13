Amruta Khanvilkar opens up on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding: There is faith, trust and love

It’s raining weddings in the showbiz industry these days. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s grand wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a dream like ceremony in Rajasthan last week. And now, Ankita Lokhande is set to marry beau Vicky Jain and the telly world can’t keep calm. The lovebirds are set to take their nuptial vows tomorrow (December 14) and their pre-wedding ceremonies are going on in full swing. Amid this, the bride’s best friend Amruta Khanvilkar has opened up Ankita and Vicky’s wedding and was over the moon about it.

During her recent interaction with ETimes, Amruta said, “Ankita has found her soul mate, she has found her best friend in Vicky. The way he takes care of her, he has been standing by her, with her through everything. It takes a lot for a man to be the man that he is. I just feel Ankita and his bond is so strong – there is faith, there is trust and there is love. Both of these people are entering into a lovely phase of their life and all I want for her is to wish her all the best. I am always there for her just like attending all the wedding functions. I am there when she wants to dance, when she wants water, or anything. It is a beautiful relationship. Sometimes we try so much to be each in others’ lives and sometimes there are people who just stay with you effortlessly. Ankita is one such rare person”.