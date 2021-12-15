Amruta Khanvilkar opens up on Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s marriage: ‘The wedding was such a fairy tale’

Ankita Lokhande's close friend and gorgeous actress Amruta Khanvilkar was seen having a great time at the wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. She was seen partying and dancing with Ankita in all her events from engagement to the reception party. The actress recently spoke about her strong friendship with Ankita, in an interview with Etimes TV.

Talking about their friendship, she said, "Ankita and I have been best friends since 2004. We were co-contestants in reality show Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj. Since then, we hit it off well and have been great friends. It is true that I have never spoken about it or shown how thick we are as friends, because I never felt the need."

Sharing about the bond of Ankita and Vicky, she said, "Right from her Pavitra Rishta days to her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and then him passing away, and she going through many trying times, to finally meeting her soulmate, Vicky Jain, I have seen what a strong woman Ankita has been. And during this time, Vicky stood by her like a rock and he has helped her face these tough times. Of course, Ankita is an amazing woman but Vicky also helped her sail through some of her toughest times. So, seeing them get married was a very happy moment for me. Vicky and Ankita are made for each other and I am happy that she is now looking forward to new, happy beginnings."

Amruta also shared that the wedding was such a fairy tale and the couple made everyone so special. Due to the pandemic, they did cut down on some people and only the people present in the hotel attended it, but she had a great time.



