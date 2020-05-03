Amul celebrates Ramayan's successful re run as it smashes TRP records to beat The Big Bang Theory finale

Amul paid a beautiful ode to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan as the mythological drama smashed TRP records beating the The Big Bang Theory finale. Take a look here.

Very few shows touch the hearts of the audience and also manage to break records. One show that has been successful in doing so, is none other than Ramayan. Yes, the mythological drama created history during its re-run during the Coronavirus lockdown. While everyone was extremely elated as well as nostalgic with the saga's return, nobody expected that it is going to break TRP records. Well, the Ramanand Sagar's epic drama garnered the highest TRP's with a massive viewership of 7.7 crores.

The show's comeback after 33 long years, got everyone glued to their screens and ultimately it went on to beat some blockbusters. Yes, Ramayan had defeated popular shows like Game of Thrones (GOT) and also The Big Bang Theory finale in terms of viewership. This unbelievable and unexpected success of the show filled everyone's heart with pride. Fans went berserk and expressed their joy on social media. Even the ensemble cast of Ramayan, couldn't fathom the level of success and the overwhelming response it has received during its return.

ALSO READ: Ramayan becomes world's most watched show and breaks TRP records with highest viewership CONFIRMS Doordarshan

Amul, a company that is known to pay ode most creatively and innovatively, has now released a poster to celebrate Ramayan's success. In its quintessential and utterly butterly way, the company shared a poster on its Twitter handle, giving a thumbs up to Ramayan with the BBT cast is left behind. Calling Ramayan's success 'The biggest bang,' it beautifully described how dear the show is to millions of people.

The caption of the topical read, 'Ramayana on DD National smashes world record viewership over The Big Bang Theory finale!' Well, the re-run of Ramayan has surely revived Doordarshan and brought the channel back in the game.

Take a look at Amul's tribute here:

#Amul Topical: Ramayana on DD National smashes world record viewership over The Big Bang Theory finale! pic.twitter.com/AMdSoAyu7Y — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 2, 2020

Ramayan aired its last episode yesterday (May 2, 2020), leaving everyone emotional. The show Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, and Sunil Lahri as Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, respectively. It also starred Lalita Pawar as Manthra, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Ramayan airs its last episode, fans get emotional and tag the final sequence as 'Most painful'; See reactions

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×