Anandi Ba and Emily First Episode Review: A fun Saas-bahu drama, different from 'don'e-till-death' ones

A strong mother true to her Gujarati roots is traditional yet modern. Unlike the portrayal of a lot of mothers-in-law on television, the character of Anandi Ba is shown to be extremely proud and grateful to her daughters-in-law. She believes that every daughter-in-law should be worshipped for they leave their maternal homes and adjust themselves to a completely unknown setup post marriage. As strong and progressive as Anandi Ba is, she is equally a worried mother fearing if her 'foreign-obsessed' son would land up home marrying an American girl.

Set in the town of Gondal situated in Gujarat, Anandi Ba essayed by Kanchan Gupta, is a very respected personality- so much so that the neighbours and family friends rush to her for her assistance and guidance, before taking any important decision. Anandi Ba dreams of getting her son married to a young girl from their community and knowing his big fat 'American dream', is strictly against him settling abroad or getting a foreign 'bahu.'

On the other hand, her darling son Aarav, essayed by Mishkat Verma, is obsessed with his dream of marrying an American girl and living a luxurious and comfortable life. Towards the end of the episode, we get to see how Emily, a young beautiful girl from America associates with Aarav just for them to get married and eventually turn Anandi Ba's nightmare into reality. The character of Emily is essayed by Jazzy Ballerini, who marks her debut in the world of Indian television.

The show looks to be promising and is a much-needed breather from the otherwise heavy dosage of saas-bahu and supernatural dramas on TV. How a traditional Gujarati Anandi Ba deals with an American Emily, who cannot function without a Hindi dictionary, and all the humour that follows as events unfold, forms the basic plot of the show.

The show produced by Vipul Shah looks to be pretty interesting, more because of its subtle humour. Apart from Kanchan Gupta, Jazzy Ballerini, and Mishkat Verma, the show also stars Tushar Phulke, Dhaval Barbhaya, Shruti Rawat, and Dilip Darbar in essential roles.

Overall, the show makes for a decent watch. Well, owing to TV history, the time slot of 6:30 PM hasn't done wonders to any of the shows aired earlier- history has it! Now, will it work for Anandi Ba and Emily- only time will tell!

Also Read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Arjun Bijlani asks Akshara to hang upside down & confess her love for Abhimanyu