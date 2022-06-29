Anandi Baa Aur Emily to bring back comedy element of popular series ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ with a twist

Star Plus is all set to release its unique and entertaining new show, Anandi Baa Aur Emily. It stars talented actress Jazzy Ballerini as the titular character and actor Mishkat Varma in the role of Emily's husband 'Aarav'. The show is going to launch soon and add a laughter dose to the everyday life of the audience, with the funny banters of Emily and Anandi Baa. It seems like the show will bring back the excellent comedy of the 90’s show, Tu Tu Main Main.

Starring the versatile actress Kanchan Gupta in the role of Anandi Baa, the mother-in-law, the show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' revolves around the day-to-day life of a 'Firangi Bahu' and her very traditional Indian mother-in-law. The ups and downs of being a part of a traditional small-town family must be a unique challenge for the character of Emily. We will get to see the back and forth between the two, and it might just remind us of the old days when 'Tu Tu Main Main' ruled over the television.

It is most definitely not the case. 'Anandi Baa aur Emily' is bringing us a whole new perspective on the new-age family dynamics and how they have changed, maybe for the better. It will be fascinating to see what happens when their cultures, individuality and traditions collide with each other.

Even though humour is not going to be driving the show, it does have its moments. The banter between this unconventional Jodi of ‘Saas - Bahu' is sure to bring a smile to the viewers' faces. Anandi Baa Aur Emily premiers on 4th July, only on Star Plus.

