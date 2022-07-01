Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Nation's favorite Saas 'Kokilaben' aka Rupal Patel to make a cameo in the show?

Star Plus is bringing its viewers a new offering 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'. The show will give a completely different take on a traditional 'Saas-Bahu' dynamic, with a star cast of Jazzy Ballerini as the lead actress, 'Emily', Mishkat Varma as 'Aarav' and Kanchan Gupta in the role of a traditional mother-in-law 'Anandi Baa'. The light-hearted drama is surely going to bring smiles to the face of the audience with the comical banter between Emily and Anandi Baa.

As per the latest updates, the TV screen’s most popular 'Saasu Maa' Kokilaben may be making a cameo in the show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'. In the show, she will be seen giving lots of tips to 'Anandi Baa' on how to handle a witty new 'Bahu'.

Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' will take its viewers on a colourful journey of this Saas-Bahu combo. It will be interesting to see what the character of 'Kokilaben', given the possibility of her appearance, will bring to this unorthodox mix. It will be interesting to see how their characters will react to each other on-screen.

Jazzy Ballerini is making her debut in the Indian television industry with the new show. She opened up on her audition for the role with IANS, "I didn't have much understanding of TV shows before I actually auditioned. But, I was excited to find out more about the role. I wanted to learn more about it. The audition process for my role in 'Aanandi Baa Aur Emily' went very smoothly. Even though it was during lockdown times. Within a few days I was confirmed for the role of 'Emily'." The show will start airing on July 4.

