Anandi Baa Aur Emily’s Mishkat Varma on judging Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar for doing tobacco ads

Mishkat Varma is a very familiar face of the telly industry, who has been part of numerous TV shows over the years. The actor shot to fame as Raj Purohit with his debut show Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and was last seen in Divya Drishti. He had taken a break from TV for some time and now he is back with a new entertainment show, Anandi Baa Aur Emily. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about actors being judged for doing tobacco ads, and his love for TV shows.

The actor has become a familiar face on television with his shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Laal Ishq and Shaadi Ke Siyape. However, he is happy doing TV shows, he shared, “I am not at all awestruck by films, if they come, well and good; if they don’t, its absolutely fine. I am happy doing television for the rest of my life. TV is the number one medium for me. I would rather do a fantastic film, else I am happy doing TV.”

Mishkat started with modelling and is aware of the trolling faced by celebrities over the commercials they take up. Stating his opinion on judgement, he said, “It’s the personal choice of an actor. He is an actor, not a moral science teacher. The viewer should also use their mind. If an actor is endorsing a tobacco brand but is doing several other good things apart from that, its your fault if you are judging him for that ad. If Shah Rukh Khan has featured in a tobacco ad, he also does a lot of philanthropic work and charity, Akshay Kumar also does so much charity.” He added that people should not try to hold on to it or bring them down, instead look at the right things they do.

Mishkat Verma is making his TV comeback after a gap of two years, this time, getting sandwiched between his traditional Gujarati mom and his American wife in the new TV show, Anandi Baa Aur Emily.

Anandi Baa Aur Emily revolves around a typical Gujarati family in which Mishkat plays Aarav, who is the apple of his mom’s eye and has only one dream in life – to go to America. But his mother never wants to see his dream fulfilled and Emily becomes his only ticket to America.

