Superstar Singer 2: Chunky Panday reveals daughter Ananya calls Mohammad Faiz 'Indian Justin Bieber'

Bollywood actors and the hit pair of Chunky Panday and Govinda will be seen as special guests on the singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2. This Sunday, June 5, the contestants will be seen singing some superhit songs expressing their delight and admiration for the two actors in the ‘Govinda-Chunky special’. Contestant Mohammad Faiz along with his captain Arunita Kanjilal will be seen performing on 'Tumsa Koi Pyara Koi’ and ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.’

Chunky Panday's surprise for Mohammad Faiz

Left in awe by his performance, special guest Chunky Panday will be seen surprising Mohammad Faiz with a revelation that will make him go speechless. Actor Chunky Panday shared, "Not just me but my whole family is a huge fan of Faiz, especially my daughter Ananya. The first time I got to know about the show was from her when she came to me and told me about the show and Faiz. She really likes Faiz’s singing and thinks that he is super super cute. She even calls him the Indian Justin Bieber.”

Mohammad Faiz reveals he is a big fan of Ananya Panday

Unable to contain his excitement, contestant Mohammad Faiz will also take up the chance to convey that he is a huge fan of Ananya Panday. Chunky also gave Faiz a special message from Ananya, saying, “I really love your voice. And moreover, I love your style. Please win the show. Sending you lots of love and good wishes.”

Aditya Narayan hosts Superstar Singer 2 and in the previous episode, he was seen appreciating the housewives. Aditya honoured a fitness expert and housewife, Kiran Dembla, who has trained Tamannaah Bhatia, SS Rajamouli, and others. Talking about host Aditya, he was blessed with a baby girl, Tvisha on February 24. The actor-singer-host, who usually stays away from the shoot, misses his newborn and wife Shweta Agarwal. He shared a picture of Shweta with Tvisha on Instagram and captioned it, "Papa misses mommy and our little marshmallow (sic)"

Superstar Singer 2 airs every weekend at 8 PM.

