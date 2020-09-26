Ananya Panday sends birthday love to 'Pip' Chunky Panday with a cute childhood VIDEO: Will always be your baby

Ananya Panday took to her social media handle to send birthday wishes to daddy dearest Chunky Panday in the sweetest way possible. The actress shared a childhood video of her 'special' time with her father. Take a look.

A father and daughter share a special bond. Their love and camaraderie, cannot be explained in words. For fathers, their daughter's 'forever be their little girl.' And today, Ananya Panday reflected on this beautiful relationship with her daddy dearest Chunky Panday. What's special about the occasion you ask? Well, it is Chunky Panday's birthday today (September 26, 2020). Yes, the actor has turned a year older.

On this special day, Chunky's daughter Ananya showered him with birthday love in the cutest and sweetest way possible. She looked back in time and shared one of the 'most adorable moments' with her 'Pip' Chunky from her childhood. Yes, Ananya shared a throwback childhood video with Chunky as she wished him on his birthday. In the video, Chunky and Ananya can be seen sharing a love-filled moment, and it is all things love. Daddy Chunky in the throwback clip can be seen teaching his little angel Ananya to say 'I love you,' and the munchkin tries to copy her 'papa' in an adorable manner.

It looks like, it was baby Ananya's first encounter with the camera lens, and she seems to enjoy it a lot. Well, with that cuteness and innocence, Ananya has certainly won fans' hearts all over again. She also expressed her gratitude to papa Chunky for helping her create a special bond with the camera.

With this loving video, Aanya also penned a heartwarming note for Chunky as she expressed her love for him. She wrote, 'Happy birthday Pip. Thank you for making me fall in love with the camera. I will always be your baby.'

Take a look at Anany's birthday wish for father Chunky here:

Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming production Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Besides, Ananya has also been roped in for Shakun Batra's next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Puri Jagannadh's pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur in her kitty.

