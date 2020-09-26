  1. Home
  2. tv

Ananya Panday sends birthday love to 'Pip' Chunky Panday with a cute childhood VIDEO: Will always be your baby

Ananya Panday took to her social media handle to send birthday wishes to daddy dearest Chunky Panday in the sweetest way possible. The actress shared a childhood video of her 'special' time with her father. Take a look.
21173 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 02:55 pm
Ananya Panday's cute birthday wish for father Chunky Panday Ananya Panday sends birthday love to 'Pip' Chunky Panday with a cute childhood VIDEO: Will always be your baby
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A father and daughter share a special bond. Their love and camaraderie, cannot be explained in words. For fathers, their daughter's 'forever be their little girl.' And today, Ananya Panday reflected on this beautiful relationship with her daddy dearest Chunky Panday. What's special about the occasion you ask? Well, it is Chunky Panday's birthday today (September 26, 2020). Yes, the actor has turned a year older. 

On this special day, Chunky's daughter Ananya showered him with birthday love in the cutest and sweetest way possible. She looked back in time and shared one of the 'most adorable moments' with her 'Pip' Chunky from her childhood. Yes, Ananya shared a throwback childhood video with Chunky as she wished him on his birthday. In the video, Chunky and Ananya can be seen sharing a love-filled moment, and it is all things love. Daddy Chunky in the throwback clip can be seen teaching his little angel Ananya to say 'I love you,' and the munchkin tries to copy her 'papa' in an adorable manner. 

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday looks like sunshine in a yellow lace wonder by Michael Costello; Yay or Nay?

It looks like, it was baby Ananya's first encounter with the camera lens, and she seems to enjoy it a lot. Well, with that cuteness and innocence, Ananya has certainly won fans' hearts all over again. She also expressed her gratitude to papa Chunky for helping her create a special bond with the camera. 

With this loving video, Aanya also penned a heartwarming note for Chunky as she expressed her love for him. She wrote, 'Happy birthday Pip. Thank you for making me fall in love with the camera. I will always be your baby.' 

Take a look at Anany's birthday wish for father Chunky here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy bday Pip thank you for making me fall in love with the camera, I’ll always be ur baby

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming production Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Besides, Ananya has also been roped in for Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Puri Jagannadh's pan India project featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur in her kitty. 

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday turns photographer for Khaali Peeli costar Ishaan Khatter & fans love their ‘real world’ photos

Credits :Ananya Panday's Instagram

Latest Videos
After 6 hours of interrogation, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash leave the NCB office
Sara Ali Khan arrives at the NCB office for questioning in drug case
When Kangana Ranaut backed sister Rangoli for her tweets for Taapsee Paanu & called it her fundamental right
After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches the NCB office for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus case
Kareena Kapoor Khan backed Shahid Kapoor with a savage reply when asked about sharing screen space again
When Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene's Hum Aapke Hain Koun reunioun at a wedding left fans puzzled
When Karisma Kapoor's THIS moment with daughter Samiera Kapoor won hearts all over the internet
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB guest house for questioning in Bollywood drug nexus probe
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement