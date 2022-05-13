Aneri Vajani announces collaboration with Mohsin Khan; Drops a PIC with dashing actor

Actor Mohsin Khan became an overnight star after he joined one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. The actor's performance won the hearts of the audience and he became one of the most popular actors in the telly world. His on-screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi made them one of the most celebrated television couples and were inspiration to many fans. Their fans lovingly called them Kaira. Mohsin's journey in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ended after five-and-a-half years. Since then, the actor has been in a lot of music videos.

Now, Mohsin is all set to collaborate with actress Aneri Vajani. Aneri is currently a part of the famous television show Anupamaa. Announcing their collaboration, Aneri took to her Instagram story and shared a video along with Mohsin, and in the caption, she mentioned, "shooting together after 8 years" She also shared a picture with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor on her story and wrote, "Aaj hum kill kar rahe Hai!" Well, details on their project are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Aneri started her career with Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar and worked in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, and others. Speaking of Aneri's character in Anupamaa, she essays the character of Anuj’s (played by Gaurav Khanna) sister Malvika. Speaking of Mohsin, he had reunited with his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata co-star Shivangi Joshi for the music video Teri Ada.

