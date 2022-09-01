Aneri Vajani celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi PICS with rumoured BF Harsh Rajput, Mohit Malik; Shares PICS

Aneri Vajani is one of the most popular actresses in the telly industry. The actress was recently seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was immensely appreciated in the show for her strength and daring attitude toward the stunts. The actress had hosted Ganpati pooja at home this year and it was attended by her rumoured boyfriend Harsh Rajput, among other guests.

Aneri Vajani looked beautiful in the black ethnic outfit and she shared numerous pictures on social media. She has shared pictures with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Mohit Malik, wife Addite Malik and their little son. Her Anupamaa costars also visited her as she shared pictures with Alpana Buch, Ekta Saraiya and others. She shared pics with Vishal Singh, Simple Kaul and Heli Daruwala.

See pictures here-

Aneri and her close friend Harsh Rajput have often been linked to each other, but the two have always denied these reports. Recently, Aneri sparked linkup rumours with Harsh when the latter came to see off her at the airport while she was leaving for South Africa. When she was asked if they are dating, Aneri denied the rumours and said that she is only focussing on her work. She added that when the time will be right, she will let people know about her relationship or marriage.

Aneri Vajan's career:

Aneri has worked in numerous shows including Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Crazy Stupid Ishq, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, Anupamaa, and presently she is seen in Rohit Shetty hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

