Aneri Vajani on coming back to Anupamaa: Now I've Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, later Mukku might return

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey is one of the top-rated shows on television for a long time. Actress Aneri Vajani was also part of this popular daily soap and essayed the character of Malvika. As we all know, Malvika's character went back to US during the wedding celebrations of Anupamaa and Anuj in the show. Post her exit from Anupamaa, Aneri has geared up for a new show and will soon be seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12'.

However, it was earlier reported that Aneri has bid a final goodbye to Anupamaa and won't be returning to the show. Now in a recent chat with India Forums, Aneri was asked if she'll return to the show post her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress shared that she has Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 in her kitty. She further said, "I always believe ‘never say never’ and you never know, in future Mukku might return to the show. However, I’m sure my well-wishers and fans would want me to do more prominent and meaty roles or maybe take up a fresh show as the lead. Let’s see what’s in the store for me”.

Sharing her last day memory from the sets of Anupamaa, Aneri shared that the Haldi ceremony of Anupamaa and Anuj was the last day of her shoot, and it was filled with laughter and also tears as she bid adieu to the show.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will be more thrilling and adventurous than prior seasons. Rohit Shetty and daredevil contestants have already landed in Cape Town to shoot for the show. The makers have roped in popular TV faces and social media influencers. Some of the names are Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, choreographer Tushar Kalia, social media influencer Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard.

