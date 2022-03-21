Aneri Vajani on her absence from Anupamaa: Audience could not accept Mukku’s feelings for Vanraj

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s show Anupamaa has a loyal fan base. Rupali Ganguly’s character transformation in the show from a meek and helpless housewife to a strong independent woman is liked by the audience. Aneri Vajani was seen in the show a few days back, as Anuj’s (played by Gaurav Khanna) sister Malvika, but she is not seen in the recent plot. In a recent interview with ETimes, she shared the reason for her absence.

Aneri said, “The character started as a cameo and we received good feedback. But, with time passing, maybe, viewers were not able to digest the fact that Malvika could fall in love with Sudhanshu’s character. The script was written in such a way that as time goes by, Mukku falls in love with Vanraj and there are more twists and turns. My character was also such that she was moody and did things spontaneously. So initially, people liked her, therefore I don’t have anything to complain about.”

Stating that the show is about Anupama and her story, and her character Mukku was a cameo only, Aneri added, “People forget that at the end of the day, it is Anupama’s show, so Mukku can’t always be around. My character was always a cameo, so I am happy with whatever I was dished out.” She also mentioned that she has hardly done shows where she had a cameo role.

In the show, it was shown that Malvika had accepted her brother Anuj’s decision of transferring his business empire to her after she had fallen in love with Sudhanshu Pandey’s character Vanraj.

Aneri started her career with Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar and worked in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya and others.



