Aneri Vajani on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I always knew that I’m a fighter and won’t give up

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shooting is going on in full swing at Cape Town. Along with performing treacherous stunts, the contestants are having a gala time and are leaving no stones unturned to explore the beautiful place. Aneri Vajani, who is one of the contestants in the show, has also been sharing interesting pictures and videos with the other contestants on her social media handle. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her experience in Rohit Shetty's show.

In a recent chat with India Forums, Aneri Vajani spoke about the stunts she could do it easily and also revealed the ones that she found extremely terrifying. Aneri shares that she is too good with creepy crawlies and has turned into a pro at doing reptile stunts on this show. The actress further shares that she found it difficult to face the shock stunts, and it was unbearable. Aneri further shared with the portal that she didn’t sign the show to win the trophy but she has participated to gain experience. She also revealed that she misses her family and would burst out in tears the moment she meets them.

Earlier, in an interaction with the paparazzi, Aneri shared her excitement about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. She said, "I have been trying to participate in this show for the past 2 - 3 years. Like it's said, there is a perfect time for everything, and this year for me is apt to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. So, I was thrilled when it finally worked out."

On the work front, Aneri started her career with Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar and worked in shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Beyhadh, Pavitra Bhagya, and others. Aneri was also a part of the top-rated show, Anupamaa, and essayed the character of 'Malvika' aka Mukku. She is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Before heading to Cape Town, Aneri shot for a music video titled 'Aashiq Hoon' along with Television famous star Mohsin Khan.

Also Read: Anupamaa actor Aneri Vajani bid adieu to the show; Says 'There is no scope of coming back'